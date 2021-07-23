LPee's new single 'Shamaya' is a sizzling love song, you should listen to it

“The record talks about being drunk over someone you want but who isn’t acting accordingly and we wanted to portray this in the video using everyday people,” says LPee.

Born in Nigeria, LPee shuttles between Johannesburg and Lagos as he juggles music and entrepreneurship in Film, Television, Events. His personality and approach to Afro-fusion has earned him considerable recognition amongst many.

His music is inspired by love, life, survival and celebration which he aces with arresting baritone. The rapper is not only fluent in Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo but does well with infusing relevant South African lingo to his music.

He’d released his debut album under Primeage Records in 2008, before leaving for South Africa - thereby taking a break from music. Jungle Life, released under his own imprint Jungle Hustle Movement stamps LPee’s reemergence to the music scene. You should also play 'We Sippin' from the EP.

“Shamaya” recounts the all-too familiar tale of unrequited love, its toll and the struggle to get a love interest’s attention.