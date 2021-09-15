On September 15, 2021, Nigerian singer, Lojay and legendary producer, Sarz released a video for their hit single, 'Monalisa.'
Lojay and Sarz releases new video for, 'Monalisa'
The colorful visuals was directed by UAX.
The song, which is dedicated to a curvaceous girl named Monalisa, was part of their collaborative EP, LV N ATTN, which featured Grammy winner, Wizkid.
Watch the video below;
