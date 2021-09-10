The nineteen-track album is punctuated only by Cleo Soul and fellow Nigerian-born sensation, Obonjayar, who recently waltzed into the local spotlight off his collaborative EP with culture-defining producer, Sarz.

The Obongjayar-assisted “Point and Kill” is one of the singles off Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and the Inflo-produced song is filled with sing-song melodies, and challenging rap bars that channel retro feels and echoes sentiments of the legendary Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat.

The video for the song was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Ebenzer Blanche, famed for his work on Jae5’s summer sensation, 'Dimension,' which featured Rema and Skepta. Filled with compelling imagery of Lagos and the New Afrika Shrine, Point and Kill is an earworm that mirrors the resolute and defiant nature of the youth. A trait at the core of the Nigerian youth.