RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Little Simz follows up 'Grey Area' with new album, 'Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

On 'Point and Kill,' Little Simz and Obongjayar effortlessly meld African influences with retro funk to create an earworm that soundtracks everyday living with Nigeria.

Little Simz follows up 'Grey Area' with new album, 'Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert.' (tbd)

London rapper and singer of Nigerian heritage, Little Simz, has released her latest album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Recommended articles

The nineteen-track album is punctuated only by Cleo Soul and fellow Nigerian-born sensation, Obonjayar, who recently waltzed into the local spotlight off his collaborative EP with culture-defining producer, Sarz.

Little Simz follows up 'Grey Area' with new album, 'Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert.' (tbd)
Little Simz follows up 'Grey Area' with new album, 'Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert.' (tbd) Pulse Nigeria

The Obongjayar-assisted “Point and Kill” is one of the singles off Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and the Inflo-produced song is filled with sing-song melodies, and challenging rap bars that channel retro feels and echoes sentiments of the legendary Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat.

Little Simz - Point And Kill ft. Obongjayar (Official Video)

The video for the song was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Ebenzer Blanche, famed for his work on Jae5’s summer sensation, 'Dimension,' which featured Rema and Skepta. Filled with compelling imagery of Lagos and the New Afrika Shrine, Point and Kill is an earworm that mirrors the resolute and defiant nature of the youth. A trait at the core of the Nigerian youth.

On 'Point and Kill,' Little Simz and Obongjayar effortlessly meld African influences with retro funk to create an earworm that soundtracks everyday living with Nigeria.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Little Simz follows up 'Grey Area' with new album, 'Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert'

VCLEF drops new EP, 'Living In Songs'

LadiPoe scores 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards nomination

Johnny Drille’s ‘Before We Fall Asleep’ is worth its ‘wait’ in needed evolution [Pulse Album Review]

Nicki Minaj’s husband may be going to jail for 10 years

Skales features Imanse on new single, 'I Dey Miss You'

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Tems declares that 'Crazy Things' are happening on new single

BBNaija 2021: Queen clashes with Whitemoney over closeness to Jackie B

Trending

Sarkodie mounts search for farmer who rapped his political songs word for word (WATCH)

Sarkodie mounts search farmer who rapped his 'politics' song word for word (WATCH)

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

Wizkid was a guest performer of Justin Bieber at the Made in America music festival (Twitter/Tidal)

Here are the top 7 positions of Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200

Burna Boy, Wizkid, King Sunny Ade and the top 5 Nigerian peak positions on the Billboard 200. (Afropop/Pinterest/Tooxclusive)

Drake teases unreleased songs with Rema and Kanye West

'We have a sick song together,' Drake says about Rema as he premieres new music. (Wikipedia/Fader)