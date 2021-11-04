Artist: LadiPoe
Fireboy, Rema, Amaarae feature on LadiPoe's sophomore project, 'Providence'
The album is a follow-up to the BET Award nominee's debut, Talk About Poe.
Album Title: Providence
Genre: R&B, Afro-pop, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop/Rap
Date of Release: November 4, 2021
Producers: London,
Album Art:
Length: 6 songs, 21 minutes
Features: 1 - The Cavemen
Tracklist:
Single: 1 - Running
Label: MAVIN/Platoon
Details/Takeaway: In English, 'Providence' means, "timely preparation for future eventualities."
Over the course of LadiPoe's career, he's been touted as the 'next guy' or the one with potential, but he could never really live up to that billing... until recently. Over the past 18 months, the Nigerian rapper has found a formula for making records, which merge his Hip-Hop reps with Pop/R&B appeal, that radio and women can love.
He has released two of the biggest Nigerian songs over the past 18 months. Providence EP is perfectly-timed, to potentially cement what he's been building. The album is a follow-up to the BET Award nominee's debut, Talk About Poe.
