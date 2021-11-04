RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy, Rema, Amaarae feature on LadiPoe's sophomore project, 'Providence'

Motolani Alake

The album is a follow-up to the BET Award nominee's debut, Talk About Poe.

Fireboy, Rema, Amaarae feature on LadiPoe's sophomore project, 'Providence.' (MAVIN)
Artist: LadiPoe

Album Title: Providence

Genre: R&B, Afro-pop, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop/Rap

Date of Release: November 4, 2021

Producers: London,

Album Art:

Length: 6 songs, 21 minutes

Features: 1 - The Cavemen

Tracklist:

Single: 1 - Running

Label: MAVIN/Platoon

Details/Takeaway: In English, 'Providence' means, "timely preparation for future eventualities."

Over the course of LadiPoe's career, he's been touted as the 'next guy' or the one with potential, but he could never really live up to that billing... until recently. Over the past 18 months, the Nigerian rapper has found a formula for making records, which merge his Hip-Hop reps with Pop/R&B appeal, that radio and women can love.

He has released two of the biggest Nigerian songs over the past 18 months. Providence EP is perfectly-timed, to potentially cement what he's been building. The album is a follow-up to the BET Award nominee's debut, Talk About Poe.

STREAM HERE.

