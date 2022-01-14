RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Headies-nominated J'Dess releases debut EP, 'Ada'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On January 14, 2022, Headies-nominated Nigerian singer, J'Dess released her debut EP, Ada.

On her Instagram page, she wrote that, "Finally! We are counting down Souldiers💃🏾 It had to wait till January to drop fam😊so it hits you after you are done with the holiday craziness 😁ADA the EP drops on the 14th of January 2022. I can tell you love “Away” 🤩from the feedbacks.. can’t wait for you to hear the rest. PRE ORDER Link for the entire goodness is up in my bio.. so be the first to have it when it drops.. E get why😀love u guys❤️ stay tuned."

She also wrote this about the EP;

The EP was released under OneRPM.

Stream the EP

