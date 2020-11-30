Details/Takeaway: Omotor Joshua Ademokhai known as Jaemo Banton is a fast rising Nigerian singer/Producer who does a very exciting Genre with the combination of Afro pop, Afro Swing, RnB, Hip Hop and Dancehall.

Born and raised in the city of Lagos from a military background. Jaemo Banton’s music career started in high school, performing in school events.

Date: November 27, 2020

Song Title: Killi Me

Artist: Jaemo Benton

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBD

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBD

You can play the song below;