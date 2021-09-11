However, the rap game is about to get a complete shake up as Port Harcourt's finest — Illgod and Enugu’s maestro, Illbliss, team up to inundate our ears with a five track EP guaranteed to leave us wanting more.

Pulse Nigeria

Illgod rocked our headphones with his earlier beat tapes of Fela samples but got critical acclaim and recognition for his 2019 tape ‘Soulsoup’ with rapper/vocalist, Timi Kei. Illgod doubled down again, with his 2020 album ‘Incipit Vita Nova’ partnering with razor-sharp lyricist, Xplain D Don, for a high concept offering that was one of the most streamed hip hop tapes in Africa. This year, Illgod linked up with Black Intelligence to get our ears tickling with his mellow beat tape, ‘The Chop Shop Vol 1’.

Illbliss needs no introduction. One of Nigeria's best rappers, who made Igbo rap hip and cool way before the Phynos’ and co (whose career he launched). He has been consistently dropping albums yearly and this year is no different except that he is teaming up with Nigeria's very own Pete Rock.

With the backdrop of his largely successful Illy Chapo X of 2020, Illbliss is riding that momentum to give us fire raps that the Nigerian rap game desperately needs.