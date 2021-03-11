Details/Takeaway: Veteran Nigerian rapper returns with a love-filled dedication to a woman who makes him go mad.
'KOLO' is a Nigerian colloquialism for 'madness.' On Afro-fusion beats like this, Oxlade excels like Jeff Bezos. For Ice Prince, this comes after his deal with 300 Entertainment and his single with Tekno.
Artiste: Ice Prince featuring Oxlade
Song: KOLO
Album: TBD
Year: March 10, 2021
Video Director: TBD
Song Producer: TBD
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B
Label: 300 Entertainment/Super Cool Cats
