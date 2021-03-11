Details/Takeaway: Veteran Nigerian rapper returns with a love-filled dedication to a woman who makes him go mad.

'KOLO' is a Nigerian colloquialism for 'madness.' On Afro-fusion beats like this, Oxlade excels like Jeff Bezos. For Ice Prince, this comes after his deal with 300 Entertainment and his single with Tekno.

Artiste: Ice Prince featuring Oxlade

Song: KOLO

Album: TBD

Year: March 10, 2021

Video Director: TBD

Song Producer: TBD

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B

Label: 300 Entertainment/Super Cool Cats

You can play the record below;