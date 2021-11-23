Artist: Falz featuring Bontle Smith
Falz features Bontle Smith on new single, 'Oga'
The song is centred around the Falz's prayers after he meets a 'baddie.' Details/Takeaway: After an uncertain year, Falz releases yet another Amapiano record, in line with 'Squander.'
Recommended articles
Song Title: Oga
Genre: Amapiano, Afro-House
Album: TBD
Date of release: November 19, 2021
Label: Bhad Guys
Producer: TBD
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng