Falz features Bontle Smith on new single, 'Oga'

The song is centred around the Falz's prayers after he meets a 'baddie.' Details/Takeaway: After an uncertain year, Falz releases yet another Amapiano record, in line with 'Squander.'

Falz - Oga. (Bhad Guys)
Falz - Oga. (Bhad Guys)

Artist: Falz featuring Bontle Smith

Song Title: Oga

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-House

Album: TBD

Date of release: November 19, 2021

Label: Bhad Guys

Producer: TBD

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

