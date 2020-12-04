Details/Takeaway: When asked about this new song, Spinall said “When asked about this new song, Spinall said “Sere is a perfect record for enjoyment, lituations & living life. Myself and Fireboy enjoyed making this record & I can’t wait till you all see the video. Please listen at a very high volume."
'Sere' is Yoruba for play. On the song, it's crafted around a question that Fireboy poses to a lover. 'Sere' is a metaphor for sex on the song though.
Song Title: Sere
Artist: DJ Spinallf featuring Fireboy
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Kel P
Album: Grace
Video Director: TBA
Label: Top Boy
