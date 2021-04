Details/Takeaway: 'Sugar Daddy' is a colloquialism for older men who are in a sexual relationship with younger women, in exchange for opulent living.

This is the first time Olamide and his brother, DJ Enimoney would collaborate in a while.

Artist: DJ Enimoney featuring Olamide

Song: Sugar Daddy

Genre: Amapiano

Label: YBNL

Producer: TBD

Date of release: April 7, 2021

You can play the song below;