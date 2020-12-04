Colourful, intimate and pulsating, Euphoria is a rousing 7-track journey into love and its excesses. Afro-pop artiste, Dillz presents his debut project in style, tapping industry veterans—Peruzzi and Oxlade in catchy playboy anthems.

Euphoria, the EP follows the release of singles, Fairytale and Ayo which were met with acclaim and garnered over 100k plays on streaming platforms. And as Dillz slides in, and out of falsetto, crooning heartfelt lyrics he probably scribbled on a post-it note; it becomes even more apparent that this dreamy sensation is here to stay.

There is lamba, there is music, there is dance… what’s not to love? You can play the EP HERE.