Details/Takeaway: Over the the past few years, Nigeria has gone through evolving decadent changes including recession, subsidy, inflation, EndSARS, death in the South-South and more.
Dikans talks EndSARS, subsidy and more on new teaser for, 'Gold, Blood $ Tears'
With rap, this record is a socio-political critique with the soul of empiricism.
The record itself is set to drop soon and the goal is to let the message reach one million people.
Artist: Dikans Asamba
Song Title: Gold, Blood $ Tears
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop conscious
Album: TBSD
Date of release: August 13, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: Tempoe
Video Director: Anie Greatman
You can listen to the song below;
