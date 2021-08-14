RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dikans talks EndSARS, subsidy and more on new teaser for, 'Gold, Blood $ Tears'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

With rap, this record is a socio-political critique with the soul of empiricism.

Dikans discusses EndSARS, subsidy and more on new single, 'Gold, Blood $ Tears.' (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: Over the the past few years, Nigeria has gone through evolving decadent changes including recession, subsidy, inflation, EndSARS, death in the South-South and more.

Recommended articles

With rap, this record is a socio-political critique with the soul of empiricism. The record itself is set to drop soon and the goal is to let the message reach one million people.

Artist: Dikans Asamba

Song Title: Gold, Blood $ Tears

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop conscious

Album: TBSD

Date of release: August 13, 2021

www.instagram.com

Label: TBD

Producer: Tempoe

Video Director: Anie Greatman

You can listen to the song below;

Gold blood $ Tears

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Justin Bieber releases his own video for Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)'

Dikans talks EndSARS, subsidy and more on new teaser for, 'Gold, Blood $ Tears'

Fact-Check: The widely circulated quote of Rihanna claiming to be Igbo is false

Watch the official trailer for Red TV's 'Assistant Madams Dark Hearts'

Halle Berry says she broke two ribs while filming new movie 'Bruised'

A delightful evening with Omawumi as she hosts colleagues and friends to an exclusive album launch "Love Deep High Life"

Nicki Minaj and hubby sued by his attempted rape victim for intimidation

Tonto Dikeh says she is set to go under the knife for the 3rd time

BBNaija 2021: housemates clash over food mismanagement in Pere's HOH tenure