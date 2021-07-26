Bankulli-endorsed Dagizah releases debut EP, 'Zero Your Mind'

On the six-track EP, he is a bucket of influences without being an exact replica of anybody. He is fully drenched in fundamental Nigerian Folk-pop while his sound is definitely contemporary, with obvious Wizkid influences.

At the core of this type of music is the theme of upward mobility, unabashed embrace of street realities, and a commitment to artistic candor over eclectic, forward-thinking production.

Rising star, Dagizah, mirrors these characteristics in his smooth, suave brand of music that alchemically melds the DNA of indigenous music with broader pop sensibilities and these are evident in his just-released EP dubbed Zero Your Mind.

Across the six-song project, Dagizah flows from confessional hoping to more mid-tempo anthems that fit the sonic zeitgeist: on “Ja Fun Mi,” he is a pensive mood, drawing on spiritual references to seek a breakthrough for himself atop a spectral beat.

In tandem with MohBad on “Joromi,” his music takes on an urgent, pathos-inflected direction that reflects his loving croons for a love interest with a grooving instrumental from Ade James while MohBad supplies a lustrous verse to see things out.