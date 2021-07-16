Bankulli-endorsed Dagizah releases new single, 'Who Goes There'
The song comes off Yonda's debut EP, 'Wild Blue.'
The singer continues to draw influences from across spectrums, mixing the extemporaneous narrative of Fuji music with the hard-hitting realities of drill music. Hailing from Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dagizah is a synthesis of all these influences, mixing genres in his clear, confident cadence while infusing them with spurts of melodies that make his bops feel lived-in.
Past records like 'Cashless' and 'Oyojo Reloaded' have seen Dagizah gain some attention. On 'Who Goes There,' Dagizah turns an Amapiano instrumental into a potential party-starter.
Earlier in 2021, a chance meeting with music industry figures yielded a meeting with noted A&R and music entrepreneur, Bankulli, and he contributes to the songwriting process.
Date: July 16, 2021
Song Title: Who Goes There
Artist: Dagizah
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBA
Album: Zero Your Mind
Video Director: TBA
Label: bankulli Entertainment
You can play the song below;
