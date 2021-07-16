RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bankulli-endorsed Dagizah releases new single, 'Who Goes There'

Details/Takeaway: Off his upcoming debut EP, 'Zero Your Mind,' Dagizah offers a new single dubbed 'Who Goes There.'

The singer continues to draw influences from across spectrums, mixing the extemporaneous narrative of Fuji music with the hard-hitting realities of drill music. Hailing from Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dagizah is a synthesis of all these influences, mixing genres in his clear, confident cadence while infusing them with spurts of melodies that make his bops feel lived-in.

Past records like 'Cashless' and 'Oyojo Reloaded' have seen Dagizah gain some attention. On 'Who Goes There,' Dagizah turns an Amapiano instrumental into a potential party-starter.

Earlier in 2021, a chance meeting with music industry figures yielded a meeting with noted A&R and music entrepreneur, Bankulli, and he contributes to the songwriting process.

Date: July 16, 2021

Song Title: Who Goes There

Artist: Dagizah

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: Zero Your Mind

Video Director: TBA

Label: bankulli Entertainment

