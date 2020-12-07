Details/Takeaway: The song is CKay's first official release since he joined Warner Music Group. The Afro-fusion record is the first release of his upcoming third EP, 'Boyfriend.'

The song also comes after Ckay's hit, 'Love Nwantiti [Remix].' Since then, Ckay has delivered some great features for Davido, South African act, J Molley and more. Boyfriend is set to drop om first quarter 2021.

Each song on the ‘Boyfriend EP' is inspired by various guitar genres and a variety of stringed instruments. Recorded during lockdown, we get to see the romantic side of the rising star, as he covers strong relational topics, starting with first single ‘Felony’, a beautifully crafted single that effortlessly crosses between Afrobeats and new-age RnB.

In the lyrics, Ckay admits to the depths that he would go for his love - ”inna my song you’re the melody, I go sleep for cell if loving you is a felony” which translated from pidgin means: “In my song, you’re the melody, I would sleep in a (jail) cell if loving you is a felony”

Date: December 3, 2020

Song Title: Felony

Artist: Ckay

Genre: Afro-Fusion

Producer: Ckay

Album: Boyfriend

Video Director: TBA

Label: Warner Music Group

You can play the song below;