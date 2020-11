Details/Takeaway: The song is a mix of love, sex and 'lamba' adlibs to drive home the Afro-pop undertone of the song.

This is Cheque's second video from his EP Razor. The first video was off his hit, 'Zoom.'

The song is a jam.

Artist: Cheque

Song Title: Zoom

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: Razor

Date of release: November 16, 2020

Label: Penthauze

Producer: Tempoe

Video Director: TG Omori

You can watch the video below;