Blaqbonez releases new single, 'Commander'

Motolani Alake

This further reiterates Blaqbonez's uniqueness and creativeness as an artist.

Blaqbonez - Commander. (CC)

Takeaway: Blaqbonez, releases anticipated new single 'Commander'. This song expresses Blaq's mastery and dominance with his love interest. It is a rhythmic blessing that hits low tempo while being supported by Blaqbonez's energetic yet melodic vocals that helps mold the song into an erotic yet sensational masterpiece.

Title: Commander

Artist: Blaqbonez

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of release: February 18, 2022

Label: Chocolate City

Producer: TBD

Sound Engineer: TBD

Video Director: TBD

Listen below;

