Takeaway: Blaqbonez, releases anticipated new single 'Commander'. This song expresses Blaq's mastery and dominance with his love interest. It is a rhythmic blessing that hits low tempo while being supported by Blaqbonez's energetic yet melodic vocals that helps mold the song into an erotic yet sensational masterpiece.
Blaqbonez releases new single, 'Commander'
This further reiterates Blaqbonez's uniqueness and creativeness as an artist.
Title: Commander
Artist: Blaqbonez
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of release: February 18, 2022
Label: Chocolate City
Producer: TBD
Sound Engineer: TBD
Video Director: TBD
