South Africa-based Nigerian singer, songwriter and Disc Jockey, BalogunTheKing releases his debut EP, 'SOMAYOR.' It means 'Sleep On Me At Your Own Risk.'

The 6-track project is his re-introduction to the music scene after taking some time off to re-invent his sound. The project offers a crossroads for danceable and joy-evoking records.

“SOMAYOR is more than a body of work to me, it is a statement. Several sleepless nights, hardwork and team efforts have been put into this. SOMAYOR is a gift to all my fans” - BalogunTheKing

The EP enlists the input of South African artists like EL, Thison X, La Hope, and Zambian female singer, Zoe. All songs were produced by Jospo and available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Listen on Apple Music.