Details/Takeaway: April Maey introduces the Disney-styled animation video for her song, 'Starry Night.' The song appears on her debut EP, 'Ticket to Anywhere' which was released in March.

According to Maey, "The video is about two young kids who try to save the moon by freezing time and putting the moon back where it belongs, in the sky. It was very important for me to have a storyline attached to ‘starry night’… I wanted to be unique and tell a story."

Based in Ghent, Belgium, the Nigerian-born singer/songwriter has emerged strongly during the lockdown months. On Spotify, she went from 25 streams to above 100,000 following the release of the EP. She went from virtually no plays to 20,000 streams in 3 weeks on Apple Music.

Recently, she featured on 'Outside' off Teeto Ceemos' album, Verses After Dark.

Artist: April Maey

Song Title: Starry Night

Genre: R&B

Album: Ticket To Anywhere

Date of release: 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Benjamz

Video Director: TBA