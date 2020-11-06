Four-man African band, Alternate Sound feature singer Okiemute in this new release titled ‘Spending.'

The song is a mid-tempo, Y.O.L.O-themed, party track where Okiemute paints a picture of a stress-free, balling life. Okiemute and Gospel released a collaboration in 2019.

Who is Alternate Sound?

They are a four-man band that uses advanced technology to enhance the quality of live band experience. Formed by Gospel Obi a.k.a ‘GospelOnDeBeatz’ in 2015, it includes Orowo Ubiene known as Dj Rombee, Kenneth Ugueji a.k.a Barr Ken, and Stanley Amanze a.k.a DrummerBoyStanley.

They backed Tiwa Savage and Davido when both artists performed on Jimmy Kimmel.