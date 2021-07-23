Akuchi returns with more zeal on new single, 'Whyne'

His musical career started in 2017 when Nigerian hip-hop star, Olamide discovered his song titled ‘el Chapo ’, after which Olamide featured him in a song titled ‘Underground’ and Akuchi simultaneously featured Olamide on ‘ringi ringi’ which became an instant hit.

In the last 5-years, Akuchi who began his journey into music as an intern to one of the biggest music concert companies in the world, has also been featured on several chart topping songs by other artistes including; Zoro, Wavy the creator and others.

During his brief hiatus, Akuchi spent quality time learning sound engineering, music producing, show promotion and business and he made a major comeback in 2021 with his recent song titled ‘Solo’ which he self produced alongside Sigag and Elder Maxwell & final mixing and mastering by Mix Monster.

Not resting on his oars, Akuchi comes back stronger, with yet another single titled ‘Whyne’, an Afro-Caribbean inspired sound about a beautiful, sexu lady called Titi, an indigene of Ekiti State with whom Akuchi is in love. With auto-tune-aided vocals, Akuchi expresses his emotions like a man smitten.

The song is creative and it infuses Reggae log drums with timely snares and Reggae-fusion percussion as Akuchi coasts with ease. The deserves your attention and it is a good return for Akuchi.

The Imo State born superstar has proven himself to be resilient, diligent, and ready to rule the music industry.