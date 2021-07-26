Artist: Ajebo Hustlers
Ajebo Hustlers release debut album, 'Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1'
Ajebo Hustlers, welcome to the stable.
Album Title: Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1
Genre: Afro-pop, Rap
Date of Release: July 23, 2021
Producers: Orbeat, AYZED, Fresh VDM, Orlando Magic, Semzi, Telz, 1DaBanton, dOKA
Album Art:
Length: 10 songs • 30 minutes
Features: 1 - Omah Lay
Tracklist:
Label: Avante Concepts
Details/Takeaway: Speaking with Lootlove on Apple Music Radio, Ajebo Hustlers said, "It was just different points in our lives. And we started recording from last year. We’re having fun with the music. I mean, making “Pronto” with Omah Lay.
"Making “Bus Stop” was just an amazing time in our lives, when we had “Barawo” out, and it was really doing numbers… So we were just super-hyped at the moment when we were recording “Bus Stop.” So it was just like we’re just making beautiful music and just expressing ourselves. It wasn't about the metrics or just what anybody out there… It was just about what we felt good, making another point in time."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng