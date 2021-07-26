Ajebo Hustlers release debut album, 'Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1'

Details/Takeaway : Speaking with Lootlove on Apple Music Radio, Ajebo Hustlers said, "It was just different points in our lives. And we started recording from last year. We’re having fun with the music. I mean, making “Pronto” with Omah Lay.

"Making “Bus Stop” was just an amazing time in our lives, when we had “Barawo” out, and it was really doing numbers… So we were just super-hyped at the moment when we were recording “Bus Stop.” So it was just like we’re just making beautiful music and just expressing ourselves. It wasn't about the metrics or just what anybody out there… It was just about what we felt good, making another point in time."