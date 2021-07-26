RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ajebo Hustlers release debut album, 'Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1'

Motolani Alake

Ajebo Hustlers, welcome to the stable.

Ajebo Hustlers soundtrack the Nigerian socio-political spirit in new video for, 'Barawo.' (ThePlug)

Artist: Ajebo Hustlers

Album Title: Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1

Genre: Afro-pop, Rap

Date of Release: July 23, 2021

Producers: Orbeat, AYZED, Fresh VDM, Orlando Magic, Semzi, Telz, 1DaBanton, dOKA

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 10 songs • 30 minutes

Features: 1 - Omah Lay

Tracklist:

www.instagram.com

Label: Avante Concepts

Details/Takeaway: Speaking with Lootlove on Apple Music Radio, Ajebo Hustlers said, "It was just different points in our lives. And we started recording from last year. We’re having fun with the music. I mean, making “Pronto” with Omah Lay.

"Making “Bus Stop” was just an amazing time in our lives, when we had “Barawo” out, and it was really doing numbers… So we were just super-hyped at the moment when we were recording “Bus Stop.” So it was just like we’re just making beautiful music and just expressing ourselves. It wasn't about the metrics or just what anybody out there… It was just about what we felt good, making another point in time."

STREAM THE EP HERE.

