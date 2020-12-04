Details/Takeaway: Following the release of his acclaimed debut EP, Vibes in 2018, led by the revered Burna Boy assisted 'Ayepo (Remix),' Airboy teams up with music producer, Phantom, to drive home the importance of his very relatable priority, money.

Koko is a hustler's anthem and it's multidimensional nature in sound and story, makes it worthy.

“Tori owo mi oshe koko” is a local slang used to emphasize the importance of money, Airboy uses it to create a level ground for himself and his listeners. He also speaks to the current state of the country and how it affects his hustle also feeds his desire to be relatable across all groups.

Artist: AirBoy

Title: Koko

Genre: AfroBeats

Social Media: @AirboyRado1

Label: Oladips Records

Producer: Phantom

You can play the song below;