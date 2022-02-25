Africanmigos features May D on new single, 'Available'

They greatly impressed with their debut single ‘One Time’ featuring Danagog and also doubled down with an Amapiano inspired song “Tonight” all in the space of 3 months.

Their new single ‘Available’ features DMW’s super singer and songwriter May D and they combine beautifully for this mashing single.

Available is a song about the reassurance of the availability of something special to a loved one! So, go ahead and sing it to that special person and most importantly, make it available.