Africanmigos features May D on new single, 'Available'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Their new single ‘Available’ features DMW’s super singer and songwriter May D and they combine beautifully for this mashing single.

An exciting New year and it’s Jammin’ Season brought to you by the best Afrobeats Duo, Africanmigos. They are a group of Twin brothers T-Besh & KayBesh who have an immense love for making sweet music.

They greatly impressed with their debut single ‘One Time’ featuring Danagog and also doubled down with an Amapiano inspired song “Tonight” all in the space of 3 months.

Their new single ‘Available’ features DMW’s super singer and songwriter May D and they combine beautifully for this mashing single.

Available is a song about the reassurance of the availability of something special to a loved one! So, go ahead and sing it to that special person and most importantly, make it available.

It’s out on all stores today, get it via the link below and share with friends;

