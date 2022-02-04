Artist: Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold features TY Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Davido and more on new album, 'Catch Me If You Can'
Themes range from personal to generalistic, but personality remains a common denominator.
Album Title: Catch Me If You Can
Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae-Fusion, Afro-Swing, Afrobeats, Afrobeat
Date of Release: February 4, 2022
Producers: Blaisebeatz, IlleriXO [Track 14]
Album Art:
Length: 114 tracks, 41 minutes
Features: 4 – Fatuamata Diawara, TY Dolla $ign, Davido, Foushee
Tracklist:
Label: Platoon
Singles: 2 - Sinner, High
Details/Takeaway: With art designed by Candice Lawler, Adekunle Gold release his most honest album. The album features sonic cohesion, as Gold discusses detraction, love, fatherhood and gratitude. Themes range from personal to generalistic, but personality remains a common denominator.
