RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adekunle Gold features TY Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Davido and more on new album, 'Catch Me If You Can'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Themes range from personal to generalistic, but personality remains a common denominator.

Adekunle Gold - Catch Me If You Can. (Platoon)
Adekunle Gold - Catch Me If You Can. (Platoon)

Artist: Adekunle Gold

Recommended articles

Album Title: Catch Me If You Can

Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae-Fusion, Afro-Swing, Afrobeats, Afrobeat

Date of Release: February 4, 2022

Producers: Blaisebeatz, IlleriXO [Track 14]

Album Art:

Length: 114 tracks, 41 minutes

Features: 4 – Fatuamata Diawara, TY Dolla $ign, Davido, Foushee

Tracklist:

Label: Platoon

Singles: 2 - Sinner, High

Details/Takeaway: With art designed by Candice Lawler, Adekunle Gold release his most honest album. The album features sonic cohesion, as Gold discusses detraction, love, fatherhood and gratitude. Themes range from personal to generalistic, but personality remains a common denominator.

You can stream the EP HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold features TY Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Davido and more on new album, 'Catch Me If You Can'

Adekunle Gold features TY Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Davido and more on new album, 'Catch Me If You Can'

Raphael releases, 'Letter To The Girls I Loved EP'

Raphael releases, 'Letter To The Girls I Loved EP'

'Aside S*x, what do you have to offer to a man?' - Charly Boy questions certain women

'Aside S*x, what do you have to offer to a man?' - Charly Boy questions certain women

Spotify reports 180 million subscribers and 3bn in revenue for Q4 2021

Spotify reports 180 million subscribers and 3bn in revenue for Q4 2021

'Staying in my marriage would have killed me' - Onyeka Onwenu

'Staying in my marriage would have killed me' - Onyeka Onwenu

Sony Music promotes Nnamdi Okafor to lead Digital Services & Partner Management for Africa

Sony Music promotes Nnamdi Okafor to lead Digital Services & Partner Management for Africa

Nick Cannon apologises for ‘pain or confusion’ over news of 8th baby

Nick Cannon apologises for ‘pain or confusion’ over news of 8th baby

Kanye West gifts girlfriend Julia Fox and friends 5 Birkins bags

Kanye West gifts girlfriend Julia Fox and friends 5 Birkins bags

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series 2 -The Rebirth: Sponsor and host reveal holds Sunday, February 6

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series 2 -The Rebirth: Sponsor and host reveal holds Sunday, February 6

Trending

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce [Instagram/IamReminisce]

Shatta Wale replies 'certain country' that says he's now copying their music

Shatta Wale

Reminisce refutes being under pressure to win Grammy, celebrates pioneers of Nigerian music

Reminisce: Growing, winning and learning on a fourth wave. (Instagram/IamReminisce)

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!