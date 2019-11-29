In a few weeks, British superstar rapper, Stormzy will release his eagerly anticipated sophomore album, 'Heavy Is The Head.' Burna Boy is featured on the album's latest single.

After the album drops, the British rapper of Ghanaian descent will commence a world tour tagged, 'Heavy Is The Head' World Tour in 2020. The tour starts in Europe - Belgium in March 2020. He will then go to Asia and New Zealand, North America, the UK and then Africa.

As part of the African tour, he will visit Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa, Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria.