Artist: Stormzy featuring Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran

Song Title: Own It

Genre: Afrobeat, Dancehall, Electronic, Dance

Album: Heavy Is The Head

Date of release:November 22, 2019

Label: Merky/Atlantic UK

Producer: Fred Gibson

Video Director: Nathan James Tettey

Details/Takeaway:'Own It' is the third single of British rapper, Stormzy's sophomore album. Built on a beat with a dancehall percussion, predominant bass riffs and a electronic strings, Stormzy, Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran discuss the effects of the love of a beautiful woman.

Shot in different locations, its video features a slew of beautiful women with no particularly articulate central theme.

Thoughts: From the staple of a British rapper from the British screwface central that appreciates groovy tunes, this song is destined to succeed. 'London Town,' the last collaboration between Stormzy and Ed Sheeran was a No. 1 single on the UK top 40 charts. Burna Boy has also aided hits for Dave, Mahalia and Jorja Smith on the UK charts.

Ratings: 8.5/10

You can watch the video below;

You can steam the song on other platforms HERE.