Artist: Stefflon Don

Song Title: HIT ME Up

Genre: Pop, Dance

Date of release: August 21, 2019

Producer: TBA

Label: Quality Control

Details/Takeaway: The British rapper, singer, songwriter is back with another summer anthem and plans to release new music every Wednesday for the next five weeks. It will be called Don Drop Wednesdays.

This is the first of those songs.

