RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Startime releases new music titled ‘I TAYA’

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The song is an Afrobeat Dancehall track with a touch of ‘Old Skool’ flavour.

Startime releases new music titled ‘I TAYA’

Nnaji Victor Chidiebere professionally known as STARTIME is a singer and songwriter born on the 14th of May 1994.

Recommended articles

He began his musical career at the young age of 16, originally from Ebonyi state born and brought up in Enugu state (042) his background influenced his music and growth.

Startime releases new music titled ‘I TAYA’
Startime releases new music titled ‘I TAYA’ Pulse Nigeria

He released his debut EP NEW GENERATIONon the 12th of June under the NON-STOP RECORDS imprint and is set to drop another EP before the end of 2021.His last release ‘Where we come from’ gained massive support.

‘I TAYA’ was produced by Grammy nominated producer ‘Benjamz’.

Startime releases new music titled ‘I TAYA’
Startime releases new music titled ‘I TAYA’ Pulse Nigeria

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/startime1st/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/startime1st

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party