Spyro releases debut project 'Next Rated'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation Spyro, has dropped his much-anticipated debut body of work titled 'Next Rated'.

The EP, consisting of six tracks, is a rollercoaster of emotions and sounds with each track serving as a journey through a different facet of Spyro's musical identity.

Starting off with a gospel song featuring eclectic choir 'deep expressions', Spyro showcases his ability to seamlessly transition between Afrobeat, R&B, and pop which is a testament to his versatility as an artist.

The project has been a labor of love for Spyro, who has poured his heart and soul into crafting a collection of songs that reflect his personal experiences and artistic evolution. 'Next Rated' is a testament to Spyro's growth as an artist, and it embodies his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Spyro's innovative sound and storytelling abilities shine through each track, making 'Next Rated' an EP that promises to resonate with a wide range of music enthusiasts.

His captivating vocals and lyrical prowess are set to establish him as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Spyro has carved a unique space for himself in the music industry, and 'Next Rated' cements his position as a rising star to watch.

The EP's diverse offerings make it accessible to a wide audience, making it clear why he's the artist the world should be paying attention to.

With 'Next Rated,' Spyro has taken a bold step onto the music scene, and it's evident that his journey to becoming a top-rated artist has only just begun. This debut body of work is a must-listen for anyone looking for fresh and innovative music.

'Next Rated' is now available on all major streaming platforms, and it's a musical experience that promises to leave a lasting impact.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Spyro releases debut project 'Next Rated'

