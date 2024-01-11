ADVERTISEMENT
I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spyro makes it clear he's a secular artist.

Spyro makes it clear he's a secular artist[Instagram/Spyro_official]
Spyro makes it clear he's a secular artist[Instagram/Spyro_official]

Despite gaining mainstream success as an Afrobeats act, Spyro has consistently made it clear that he's a practicing Christian who intends to impact the music industry for God.

In 2023, the singer who won the collaboration of the year at the 2023 Headies shared on his Instagram story that he intends to influence the industry for God by making evergreen music.

"I am here for a reason, I am God's ambassador here and gradually we will take these grounds for him," Spyro said on his Instagram story.

Spyro's vocal practicing of his Christian faith has led some listeners to classify him as a gospel artist despite his music being defined by secular subjects.

In a new interview with Pulse Nigeria, Spyro set the record straight that he's not a gospel artist and he never said his music will glorify God. Spyro clarified that he's a lover of God but he isn't a gospel artist.

"I don't want to be boxed as a gospel artist. I can do whatever because that's what music is really about - a mode of expression".

Spyro said if he wanted to make music that would glorify God, he would make gospel. However, he's all for decent music that portrays his Christian faith.

Whether he's offering advice in 'Billing' or celebrating friendship in 'Who Is Your Guy' or extolling his lover in 'Only Fine Girl' Spyro prides himself on his ability to make music about whatever he wishes to communicate.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

