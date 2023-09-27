ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify unveils Jam, a new personalized to listen to music with friends

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify has unveiled a new featured called Jam with which listeners can listen to songs together.

Spotify unveils Jam, a new personalized to listen to music with friends
Spotify unveils Jam, a new personalized to listen to music with friends

Recommended articles

Jam builds on some of Spotify's popular social features such as Blend and Collaborative Playlists, and combines them with its personalization technology to make collective listening possible.

With Jam, a group can get in on the fun with shared queue control, recommendations tailored to the group, and the ability to see who’s added which track.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • To start your Jam, a Premium user selects a playlist or song to play. Then, you’ll see a “Start a Jam” button by clicking the Connect button at the bottom of your screen or by hitting the three dot menu within your favorite playlist, album or song.
  • You can also select a device to play on, whether that’s your phone or speaker. Those in your household on your shared WiFi will also be prompted to join into the Jam. 
  • You can then invite your squad (Premium or Free users) in one of three ways:
  1. Turn on Bluetooth, then tap your phones together
  2. Have your friends scan the QR code on your host screen
  3. Hit “share” to send the link through social, text, SMS, and more.
  • Everyone in the Jam can add songs to the queue, see who added which song, and receive recommendations, all from their own devices. 
  • The host also has the ability to determine who’s in the Jam, change the order of the tracks, or remove a song that doesn’t fit the vibe. 
  • The host can also turn on “Guest controls” to allow everyone in the session to remove or change the order of the tracks. When “Guest controls” are turned off, only the host can rearrange the queue. 

Jam is rolling out for all Premium and Free Spotify users globally starting from September 27, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' set to return with Chidi Mokeme, more action

'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' set to return with Chidi Mokeme, more action

Spotify unveils Jam, a new personalized to listen to music with friends

Spotify unveils Jam, a new personalized to listen to music with friends

Apple Music home session features Afrobeats star Lojay

Apple Music home session features Afrobeats star Lojay

What we have is real - BBNaija's Soma on his relationship with Angel

What we have is real - BBNaija's Soma on his relationship with Angel

I will be returning to assist with the investigations - Naira Marley

I will be returning to assist with the investigations - Naira Marley

I have no hand in Mohbad's death – Naira Marley breaks silence

I have no hand in Mohbad's death – Naira Marley breaks silence

Iyabo Ojo urges Nigerians to be patient for Mohbad's autopsy results

Iyabo Ojo urges Nigerians to be patient for Mohbad's autopsy results

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

Burna Boy performing in Ghana

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

American rapper Meek Mill pays tribute to Mohbad

Mohbad records 6 songs on top 10 of TurnTable Top 100

Mohbad records 6 entries in top 10 of TurnTable Top 100