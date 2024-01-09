Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

"Playlist in a Bottle" is a fun and interactive in-app experience that allows users to connect with their past self one year from now through a musical time capsule.

For those who joined in previously, your 2023 time capsule is all set to be unveiled! You can now access your Playlist in a Bottle. To claim your playlist, you can tap the "Playlist in a Bottle" link on your Spotify app.

The personalized playlist will give you the chance to reacquaint yourself with the music that shaped your 2023.

With the new year kicking off, listeners can reminisce on the music that soundtracked their 2023 while also preparing for what promises to be a captivating 2024.

The Playlist in a Bottle feature is only available until 31 January 2024, so be sure to make your selections before then.