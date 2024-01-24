ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals

Adeayo Adebiyi

These playlists will motivated you as you chase your goals in 2024.

Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals
Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals

Recommended articles

For listeners who have set new personal targets, Spotify is at hand to support you through carefully curated playlists that will inspire you all the way.

Do you want to earn or save more money, choose a new career path, pick up a new hobby, or achieve a personal landmark, whatever is your goal, there's a Spotify playlist for you.

Here are some playlists that will set you on the path to achieving your goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health and fitness goal-getters can hit their workout targets with Beast Mode Afrobeats and Beast Mode Amapiano playlists.

Feel the rhythm, feel the fire, feel like a boss in the gym. Breathe deep, stretch it out, and let the carefully curated Wellness playlist melt your stress away. Whether you're into yoga, meditation, or just soaking in a bubble bath, these soothing tunes are your ticket to inner peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Destination seekers who have caught the travel bug can let the Drop Pin playlist be their sonic passport. From epic road trip anthems to island chill vibes, this Travel mix will soundtrack their next escape, even if it's just to the grocery store.

For those looking at staying through to their sleep resolution this year, trade restless counting for serene melodies. The Sleep playlist cradles you in sonic comfort, sending you into dreamland on a cloud of gentle sound. Awaken, reborn, with slumber's soft kiss upon your brow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Culinary enthusiasts, home chefs, and foodies this year can enjoy the Cooking and Dining playlist that adds a sprinkle of musical magic to every culinary creation whether the goal is sizzling steaks or simmering sauces.

The Cooking and Dining playlist is also perfect to impress on a date with dinner party vibes, or rock out in the kitchen solo - every culinary masterpiece deserves a soundtrack.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those determined to focus like a laser this year, the Focus playlist is the ideal personal hype squad. The playlist is the appropriate inspiration for conquering deadlines, guiding the mastering of new skills, and channeling the inner Einstein with mind-sharpening beats.

Prioritizing self-care and enjoyment is a breeze with the Soft Life playlist, catering to baby boys and baby girls who deserve a curated selection of soothing tunes for their moments of relaxation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you seeking a deeper connection? Spotify's gospel playlists like Praise and Worship, On Bended Knees, Aseda, and Redeemed offer a sanctuary for the soul. Sing along, reflect, or let the music guide your prayers - these tunes will uplift and inspire.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards

Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards

Women are the most powerful beings on earth - Seyi Awolowo apologises again

Women are the most powerful beings on earth - Seyi Awolowo apologises again

Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals

Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals

Phyna accuses wig vendor of cyberbullying, asks police to intervene

Phyna accuses wig vendor of cyberbullying, asks police to intervene

Layi Wasabi takes centre stage in Falz's latest web series 'The Interview'

Layi Wasabi takes centre stage in Falz's latest web series 'The Interview'

A short guide on clearing a song

A short guide on clearing a song

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash over 'single till you're married' comment

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash over 'single till you're married' comment

Jonzing World signee Gdzilla says his mask was for publicity

Jonzing World signee Gdzilla says his mask was for publicity

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna-Boy - 'Outside' album cover

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

Medikal

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'