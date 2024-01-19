ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Qing Madi, YKB, Guchi among Spotify's artist to watch out for in 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify lists the artists to watch out for in 2024.

Qing Madi, YKB, Guchi among Spotify's artist to watch out for in 2024
Qing Madi, YKB, Guchi among Spotify's artist to watch out for in 2024

Recommended articles

From soulful singers to trailblazing artists, these emerging talents are going to be the ones to watch this year as they put in work to captivate audiences and redefine the pulse of Africa’s music scene.

Spotify, the world's leading streaming platform, has taken notice, unveiling a captivating list of rising stars from Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) poised to make their mark on the local and global music scenes in 2024.

These fresh voices embrace familiar sounds while adding their innovative twists, creating a melting pot of potential that could shift the musical landscape. They are woven from across the diverse threads of Nigeria and Ghana, bringing a rich tapestry of styles, cultures, and perspectives to the forefront.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qing Madi

Meet Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, better known by her stage name Qing Madi, a 17-year-old Nigerian prodigy taking the music world by storm.

Her journey began at 16 with the viral sensation 'See Finish', a single that ignited the internet and showcased her raw talent. The Nigerian Afropop singer and a Spotify EQUAL Africa artist won the hearts of many with her track 'Ole' and its remix featuring a BNXN.

Her self-titled EP slowly climbed up the charts with tracks like 'Vision' and American Love quickly becoming favourites, proving her versatility and depth as an artist. We anticipate a blooming 2024 for Qing Madi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guchi

Let’s dive into the world of Guchi, whose real name is Ugochi Lydia Onuoha, a vibrant and talented Nigerian Afropop singer making waves in the music scene. Her music has made her incredibly popular in Nigeria, and she’s seen as one of the top emerging female artists in the country. The Nigerian singer and songwriter went viral with tracks like 'All Over You' last year and doubled down with 'Feeling Good' featuring Bayanni. Her sound is simple yet truly characteristic of Afrobeats singers like Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage. She is definitely an artist to watch.

SGaWD

Popularly known as Seddy, SGaWD is a Nigerian rapper currently making waves in the industry. The multi-hyphenate singer has played in the realms of Alte, R&B, and HipHop the last few years but her experimentation with Jersey Club, Mara/ Street Music, and Rap last year with tracks like 'Boytoy' and 'Dump All Your Worries on The Dance Floor' put SGawD on a pedestal this year as one to watch when it comes to fusion and cross-continent export.

YKB

ADVERTISEMENT

From Fresh Finds alum to chart-topping sensation, YKB (Yusuf Oluwo Gbolaga) is making his mark on Nigerian music.

Tracks like 'San Siro' and his captivating duet 'This Must Be Love' with King Promise showcase his vibrant Afropop sound and growing talent. YKB isn't afraid to get creative, from cult followings to captivating covers, he's wiggling his way into the hearts of fans – and the Nigerian music scene itself. This is just the beginning for YKB, so keep your ears open for more infectious energy and hit songs.

O'Kenneth

O'Kenneth's a supernova blazing across the Ghanaian music scene. This hip-hop and drill artist, known for his deep tenor vocals and lyrics, is a leading voice in the Asakaa movement. While his track 'LONELY ROAD', with Xlimkid ripped through the final quarter of 2023, his versatile features throughout the year proved his undeniable talent. So 2024 get ready, O'Kenneth's poised for a stratospheric rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

AratheJay

Ghanaian music is experiencing a soulful surge with the arrival of Kelvin Black alias AratheJay. This rising star blends traditional African sounds with contemporary beats, weaving intricate stories through his vocals. Tracks like 'Sankofa' remix and 'PRACTICE' showcase his introspective songwriting and resonate deeply with listeners.

Not only does AratheJay effortlessly navigate between rap and hiplife, but he injects the Ghanaian music scene with exciting freshness.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Filmmaker Mo Abudu has announced a new series 'Baby Farm'

Filmmaker Mo Abudu has announced a new series 'Baby Farm'

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Qing Madi, YKB, Guchi among Spotify's artist to watch out for in 2024

Qing Madi, YKB, Guchi among Spotify's artist to watch out for in 2024

I realise that it's hard to be with one person - Toke Makinwa on dating

I realise that it's hard to be with one person - Toke Makinwa on dating

Mohbad's lawyer threatens to sue singer's father for defamation, seeks ₦200M

Mohbad's lawyer threatens to sue singer's father for defamation, seeks ₦200M

Anthems & Vibes Records champions alternative music evolution with self-titled album

Anthems & Vibes Records champions alternative music evolution with self-titled album

AY Makun's wife Mabel alleges abuse in cryptic post, social media reacts

AY Makun's wife Mabel alleges abuse in cryptic post, social media reacts

Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's comments on the piracy of 'Malaika'

Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's comments on the piracy of 'Malaika'

Jamil & I are proud of you - Teebillz shows Tiwa Savage love over new film

Jamil & I are proud of you - Teebillz shows Tiwa Savage love over new film

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

10 unforgettable hit songs by Afrobeats star Terry G [Obi Somto]

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness

Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

BeeBee Bassey's soulful melody sheds light on Domestic Abuse struggles

BeeBee Bassey's soulful melody sheds light on domestic abuse struggles