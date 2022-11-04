RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify launches 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official playlist with immersive listening experience

Adeayo Adebiyi

As fans gear up for the upcoming release of the second installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster 'Black Panther: Wakanda', Spotify has put together a special playlist that will help listeners soundtrack the moment.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official playlist cover
The streaming platform is launching the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official Playlist featuring new music as well as exclusive content from the cast. The soundtrack includes the lead single 'Lift Me Up' from global icon Rihanna, plus 19 original tracks from, Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy DML, CKay featuring PinkPantheress, and more.

With the Black Panther legacy carried on in this highly-anticipated sequel, fans can dive back into the world of Wakanda through immersive experiences on Spotify including:

  • Vibranium vibes: As you listen along to the Official Playlist, be on the lookout for a flash of vibranium purple while listening to new hits from the likes of Tems, Fireboy DML, and more. 
  • Exclusive clips from the talented cast: From fan favorites like Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) to the new and fierce Namor (Tenoch Huerta), listeners can learn everything from their superhero songs to the Black and Latin artists inspiring them daily. 
  • Think you’re a Black Panther superfan?: Brush off those "Wakandan" language skills and keep your eyes open for some in-app Black Panther-inspired coded puzzles- requiring you to work with other fans to unlock the secrets using the "Wakandian" alphabet. 
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official playlist cover
Fans have long-awaited the follow-up to the 2018 smash hit 'Black Panther' - since the sequel’s first trailer was released in July, it spiked an 815 percent increase in 'Black Panther' user playlists.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

