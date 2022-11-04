Spotify launches Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official playlist

”Spotify is launching the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official Playlist, featuring new music as well as exclusive content from the cast.

”The soundtrack includes the lead single “Lift Me Up” from global icon Rihanna, plus 19 original tracks from Tems, Fireboy DML, CKay featuring PinkPantheress, and more.

”With the Black Panther legacy carried on in this highly-anticipated sequel, fans can dive back into the world of Wakanda through immersive experiences on Spotify,” she said.

Okumu noted that such experiences include: vibranium vibes, exclusive clips from the talented cast of the movie “Black Panther.”

”For vibranium vibes, as you listen along to the official playlist, be on the lookout for a flash of vibranium purple while listening to new hits from the likes of Tems, Fireboy, DML and more.

”We have exclusive clips from the talented cast, from fans favourites like Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) to the new and fierce Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

”Listeners can learn everything from their superhero songs to the black and latino artistes inspiring them daily.

”Think you’re a Black Panther superfan? Brush off those Wakandan language skills and keep your eyes open for some in-app Black Panther-inspired coded puzzles, requiring you to work with other fans to unlock the secrets using the Wakandian alphabet,” she said.

According to her, fans had long-awaited the follow-up to the 2018 smash hit Black Panther, when the sequel’s first trailer was released in July,

She disclosed that streams of Black Panther user playlists jumped by 815 per cent around the globe.