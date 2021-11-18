Spotify is now available in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo

By making Spotify’s free and premium services available in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo, users can now listen to the global and local artists they have come to love – and explore new ones. At the same time, local artists are given an opportunity to reach new audiences and access to the tools that enable them to gain more audience insights and propel their career, both at home and abroad.

“Since launching in many parts of Africa earlier this year, Spotify has already had a warm welcome across the continent, and expanding our presence to Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo will help us further support local artists and foster the local music scene,” said Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify. “Building off the momentum from our expansion in the region in February of 2021, we’re excited to continue reaching new listeners and creators, regardless of where they live.”