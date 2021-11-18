RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify is now available in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Listeners in these markets will now have access to Spotify’s catalogue of over 70 million tracks, with over 60 000 new releases added to the platform each day.

Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek says he had a bid for Arsenal rejected by the club's US owners
Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek says he had a bid for Arsenal rejected by the club's US owners

Spotify today announced that it is now available to listeners and creators in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo, as part of its ongoing commitment to be the number one global audio streaming subscription service.

Recommended articles

By making Spotify’s free and premium services available in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo, users can now listen to the global and local artists they have come to love – and explore new ones. At the same time, local artists are given an opportunity to reach new audiences and access to the tools that enable them to gain more audience insights and propel their career, both at home and abroad.

Since launching in many parts of Africa earlier this year, Spotify has already had a warm welcome across the continent, and expanding our presence to Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo will help us further support local artists and foster the local music scene,” said Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify. “Building off the momentum from our expansion in the region in February of 2021, we’re excited to continue reaching new listeners and creators, regardless of where they live.”

Listeners in these markets will now have access to Spotify’s catalogue of over 70 million tracks, with over 60 000 new releases added to the platform each day. As the world’s most popular audio streaming service, Spotify is now available in more than 180 markets worldwide.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday

'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday

Meet this Nigerian artist, his parents actually named him Stainless [Pulse Interview]

Meet this Nigerian artist, his parents actually named him Stainless [Pulse Interview]

Spotify is now available in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo

Spotify is now available in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo

HBO Max confirms 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary special

HBO Max confirms 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary special

They are back! Peter and Paul Okoye spotted together in public for 1st time since rift 5 years ago

They are back! Peter and Paul Okoye spotted together in public for 1st time since rift 5 years ago

Activist calls out Iroko TV for showing a film detailing her abuse experience without due credits

Activist calls out Iroko TV for showing a film detailing her abuse experience without due credits

Marvel announces 'Spiderman: No way home'

Marvel announces 'Spiderman: No way home'

Jason Njoku launches new digital comics platform Raptures

Jason Njoku launches new digital comics platform Raptures

NonyKingz: Fast rising Nigerian Icelandic Afrobeats musician making Africa proud

NonyKingz: Fast rising Nigerian Icelandic Afrobeats musician making Africa proud

Trending

American University band delivers amazing performance Wizkid's 'Essence' in a stadium as song hits 100 million streams on Apple Music

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Check out all the times that Nigerian artists won Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)

D'Banj

After certifications in France and the UK, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' hits 15 billion streams on TikTok

CKay

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind'

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind.' (KeyQaad)