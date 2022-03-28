Spotify completely withdraws its services from Russia for this reason

“Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information from the region,” Spotify said in a statement. “Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and the possibility of even our listeners at risk.”

The service is expected to end in early April. How the service will handle refunds to its customers is yet to be detailed. When it closed its office, Spotify cited employee safety and its role as a news provider to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever. Spotify also claims it has reviewed its content and restricted the discoverability of shows owned and operated by Russian state-affiliated media. It also removed all content from state media RT and Sputnik from Spotify in the European Union, the United States. and other markets around the world.