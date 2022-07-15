RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sunday, 17 July 2022, marks the 10th anniversary of Davido’s debut album, 'Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis'.

Davido
Davido

His decade-long career has seen him go from an emerging pop star to a global icon, with an unending list of hits and cross-continental collaboration with international hitmakers such as Nicki Minaj, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Nas, Lil Baby, Sauti Sol, Focalistic, Uhuru and most recently, Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.

Recommended articles

The 17-track album, released in 2012, is now considered one of the groundbreaking projects that lit the path for modern African music, and inspired a new era of young African musicians that are taking over the world today.

The Yoruba-language album title means “the child of a wealthy father” and alludes to his father’s affluence. Davido, now one of Africa’s top earners in music, has stepped out of his father’s shadow and crafted a story for himself, having built his own wealth and a following that spans the globe.

More than an artist, Davido is a tastemaker who has driven a number of budding African artists to mainstream stardom by either offering free verses or co-signing them via his independent label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

Play Network confirms partnership with UK govt for ‘Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft’ movie

Play Network confirms partnership with UK govt for ‘Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft’ movie

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

'I perform my own hits, BNXN (Buju) can't do that' Ruger boasts

'I perform my own hits, BNXN (Buju) can't do that' Ruger boasts

'I really don’t like to chase down collaborations' Omah Lay reveals

'I really don’t like to chase down collaborations' Omah Lay reveals

Olakira releases new hit single 'Polongo'

Olakira releases new hit single 'Polongo'

Chiké & Flavour reaffirms that love is 'Hard To Find' with a new pulsating single

Chiké & Flavour reaffirms that love is 'Hard To Find' with a new pulsating single

Chocolate City's Major AJ drops explosive 'Retroverse' EP

Chocolate City's Major AJ drops explosive 'Retroverse' EP

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

Love Damini Album Art