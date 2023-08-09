Spotify brings its exciting AI DJ feature to Nigeria
Spotify has begun rolling out DJ, in Beta, to Premium users in Nigeria which is set to further connect artists and fans in a deeper, more meaningful way.
Since launching in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland earlier this year, DJ has become the most discussed Spotify feature on social media.
DJ is a personalized AI guide that knows listeners and their music taste so well that it can choose what to play for them at different points of the day.
This feature, first rolling out in beta, will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists in a stunningly realistic voice.
Users can find their personal AI DJ by opening the Spotify mobile app on iOS or Android devices. From there, head to the Music Feed on Home and tap play on DJ.
