ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify brings its exciting AI DJ feature to Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify has begun rolling out DJ, in Beta, to Premium users in Nigeria which is set to further connect artists and fans in a deeper, more meaningful way.

Spotify brings its exciting AI DJ feature to Nigeria
Spotify brings its exciting AI DJ feature to Nigeria

Recommended articles

Since launching in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland earlier this year, DJ has become the most discussed Spotify feature on social media.

DJ is a personalized AI guide that knows listeners and their music taste so well that it can choose what to play for them at different points of the day.

This feature, first rolling out in beta, will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists in a stunningly realistic voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users can find their personal AI DJ by opening the Spotify mobile app on iOS or Android devices. From there, head to the Music Feed on Home and tap play on DJ.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

From likes to lights, influencers are Nollywood's new acting pipeline

From likes to lights, influencers are Nollywood's new acting pipeline

Food wars kick off on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Food wars kick off on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Spotify brings its exciting AI DJ feature to Nigeria

Spotify brings its exciting AI DJ feature to Nigeria

AY Makun thanks his wife for standing by him after house fire

AY Makun thanks his wife for standing by him after house fire

Ciara is expecting her 3rd child with her husband Russell Wilson

Ciara is expecting her 3rd child with her husband Russell Wilson

Olamide releases highly anticipated 10th album 'Unruly'

Olamide releases highly anticipated 10th album 'Unruly'

Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Meg Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Meg Thee Stallion

Nigeria’s cinemas generate ₦482m revenue in July

Nigeria’s cinemas generate ₦482m revenue in July

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Adekunle talks about responding to internet trolls

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Asake and Seyi Vibez shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin