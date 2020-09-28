On September 28, 2020, Nigerian singer, Tems was announced as Spotify's latest RADAR African Artist.

In the process, she follows in the footsteps of South African R&B artists, Elaine and Willy Cardiac on the global RADAR programme.

Spotify launched RADAR as part of its commitment to emerging artists - it helps the emerging artists to deepen their connection with exciting new audiences across all stages of their careers.

Since its March launch, there have been over 22 global sister programs and 115 RADAR-affiliated emerging artists around the world - from South Africa to Japan, Germany to New Zealand, and more.

The announcement of Tems as the third RADAR Africa artist, comes after the recent release of her debut EP, For Broken Ears. After her 2019 breakthrough with her sleeper hit 'Try Me,' The R&B singer is one of Nigeria’s top emerging artists and is fast becoming a force in its dynamic music landscape.

Tems’ connection to music is inspired by her journey, her environment and her deep musical passion. Her creative process involves exploring the reach of her core as a person.

As regards the announcement, Tems enthused, "Spotify has played a major role in exposing me to fans across the globe. As an independent African artist, my music has now been able to travel the world to reach millions of people.

"Spotify’s support has really come a long way because I can now engage directly with my fans through Spotify and create a new experience. Spotify has supported my music since I started and I’m excited to be a new RADAR artist. It feels like I have access to a whole new world.’’

Speaking on the RADAR programme, Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for South Africa. says, "Discovery happens quickly in the streaming era and RADAR Africa is one of the tools that Spotify is using to give emerging artists the opportunity to have their music discovered on a global platform.

She continues, "RADAR Africa is also a great way to showcase the diversity of rising African sounds and culture to the world, positioning itself as a powerful partner for rising artists. Tems’ assured feminist stance and musical direction is a gift to us all. We are so lucky to witness how young (rebel gang) leaders are changing the way women in music from Africa are viewed."

To showcase African talent, Spotify launched RADAR Africa – a curated playlist that serves as a content hub to highlight music from African artists on the rise across the continent and diaspora and serve as the ultimate destination for artist discovery.

Since 2019, Tems has worked with Show Dem Camp, Odunsi, Davido and is set to feature on Wizkid's album, Made In Lagos which drops on October 20.