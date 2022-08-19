RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify announces Nigerian artist, Magixx as Fresh Finds artist for August

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Magixx has been announced as Spotify's Fresh Finds Africa artist for August 2022.

Magixx 2
Magixx 2

Spotify Fresh Finds Playlist provides an opportunity for emerging artists to get spotlighted and their music accessible to a larger audience. Magixx will be the latest beneficiary of this initiative aimed at further creating a medium for emerging artists to grow their listener base.

Born Adelabu Adewunmi Alexander, Magixx's foray into music began as a young boy in his church choir. The 25-year-old graduate of the University of Lagos has honed his skills over the years and has emerged as one of the unique emerging voices in Afrobeats.

Magixx
Magixx Pulse Nigeria

Magixx achieved mainstream success with his smash hit 'Love Don't Cost A Dime' off his debut eponymous EP. Since then, he has displayed his talent on Mavin's 'Overload' and more recently on his sophomore EP 'Atom'.

Speaking on the announcement, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu said:

“Spotify is thrilled to have Magixx as the Fresh Finds Africa artist for August. His vibe and aesthetic fit perfectly with Spotify’s brand and we couldn’t be more excited to see where this program will take him” Okumu added, “ He is an artist who is unique and has a bright and promising music career ahead of him”.

Fresh Finds Africa is a monthly program in which a new artist is chosen by the Spotify music team each month. It is an important aspect of Spotify's continued efforts to support the African music scene through programs such as EQUAL and RADAR.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.




