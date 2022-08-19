Spotify announces Nigerian artist, Magixx as Fresh Finds artist for August

Born Adelabu Adewunmi Alexander, Magixx's foray into music began as a young boy in his church choir. The 25-year-old graduate of the University of Lagos has honed his skills over the years and has emerged as one of the unique emerging voices in Afrobeats.

Pulse Nigeria

Magixx achieved mainstream success with his smash hit 'Love Don't Cost A Dime' off his debut eponymous EP. Since then, he has displayed his talent on Mavin's 'Overload' and more recently on his sophomore EP 'Atom'.

Speaking on the announcement, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu said:

“Spotify is thrilled to have Magixx as the Fresh Finds Africa artist for August. His vibe and aesthetic fit perfectly with Spotify’s brand and we couldn’t be more excited to see where this program will take him” Okumu added, “ He is an artist who is unique and has a bright and promising music career ahead of him”.