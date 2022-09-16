Spotify Announces Ayra Starr as next RADAR Global Artist

As the next big step for the burgeoning singer, Spotify’s support of Starr runs deep -- from being tapped as Spotify’s EQUAL Artist of the Month in November 2021 (the platform’s program that aims to foster gender equality in music and provide a platform to highlight influential female creators) to being listed as a featured artist in the COLORSxStudio campaign via Spotify Africa’s RADAR partnership, and most recently joining RADAR Africa in May 2022, Ayra now takes it to the next level as RADAR Global’s newest artist.