Artist: Spinall
Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'
Award-winning disc jockey, artist, and producer DJ Spinall, Afrobeats megastar Olamide, and up and coming star Kemuel have combined for a new single titled to 'Bunda'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Body & Soul
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 20, 2022
Producer: Spinall, Ozedikus, Kemuel
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 34 seconds
Features: 2 - Olamide, Kemuel
Label: TheCAPmusic
Details/Takeaway: Olamide & Kemuel combines for this single that explores the female aesthetics using smooth flows, catchy rhymes, and bouncy Afrobeats rhythm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'
Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday
Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'
Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'
Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola
BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo
Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'
Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'
Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'
ADVERTISEMENT