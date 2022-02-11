Specikinging Creates a Piece of Art With EP “El Fuego”

With production credits from Paulcleverlee, Davinchi, and Tykruz, as well as drawing inspiration from Afro-fusion, Afro-pop, Afrobeats and RnB, “El Fuego” is a fusion of rhythmic percussions, strings, and Specikinging’s velvet and captivating vocals that will undoubtedly keep this project on repeat on airwaves and speakers all over the world. On “For Life,” Specikinging’s top-notch vocal delivery is laced with heavenly chords and smooth percussion. “Terror” is an emotional expression of how the singer rose to fame from obscurity. The singer gives us a tale about his dreams and his reality on the Paulcleverlee-produced ‘Bullion Van’. Listeners are transported to a captivating new world as the project effortlessly embodies Specikinging's key signature elements and the infusion of his multi- genre, yet staple sound.