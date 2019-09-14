Multi-talented compere and vocalist O’Jerry who just debuted with a fresh hot single titled ‘Go Pay’ produced by Suplia Beats has heaped praises on Afro-retro act – for inspiring his sound.

LKT & B arry Jhay were also commended for staying true to their sounds which has in no small measures improved his style as an Afro-Pop act.

O'JERRY

His new release – Go Pay, presented in an ingenious blend of vernacular and Yoruba, the warm-hearted Media Relations Ninja delivers a melodic Afro-pop rendition full of positivity, energy and goodwill.

O’Jerry fuses his astounding pop-fuji vocals with Afrobeat rhythms to convey a stimulating message of perseverance to Nigerians and the world at large.

O’Jerry is also inspired by Adekunle Gold, Reekado Banks, Wande Coal, Praiz, Rayce among other vocal authorities in the Nigerian music sphere.

JERRY (1)

Listen to trending hit track here.

The refreshing new single is also available online on [itunes, soundcloud], boomplay and all music download sites.

