Sound Sultan set to thrill fans at #United4Food Music Concert

Veteran Nigerian singer Sound Sultan is set to entertain and make thousands in Nigeria happy at the #United4Food Music Concert.

Sound Sultan who is an Oxfam ambassador held a press conference on 27th of November, at the Right Gate Hotel, Ikeja, to announce the second edition of the #United4Food Music concert in collaboration with The Human and Environmental Development Agenda(HEDA Resource Centre).

According to the organizers of the concert, there is a need for Nigerians to get involved in agricultural issues in the country.

The Jagbajantis crooner made it known that come Sunday December 2nd, participants will be dazzled with celebrities including Vector, Seyi Shay, Small Doctor amongst other acts.

The event will also feature side attractions such as the Fastest Mouth competition, Rap Battle, Dance Competition and so many more fun games.

Speaking on the campaign, Sound Sultan said they will be using music and entertainment as a medium to further bring attention to the need for young ones to get more involved in Agriculture.

In his words;We are organising this concept to enlighten and encourage our young fans and friends to see agriculture as cool and friendly from which to change the wrong narrative and perception that agriculture is not going to make you that much more money….

