Sound City credits video directors on award nomination list following TG Omori's complaint

TG Omori described the decision as an insult to the music directors who were overlooked in the only category they were eligible for.

He further stated that the snub was more painful because Sound City is a TV station whose primary content revolves around music videos.

Sound City credits video directors: On Monday, 23rd January 2023, Sound City made changes to the music video category as they credited the music directors.

Reacting to the correction on his Instagram account, TG Omori stated that he was glad that the organisers did the right thing while also thanking those who learnt their voices to the issue.