Sound City credits video directors on award nomination list following TG Omori's complaint

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sound City has credited video directors in the 2023 Sound City MTV Awards music video category. The change follows a rant by ace video director TG Omori who called out Sound City for the oversight.

TG Omori
TG Omori

Details: Pulse earlier reported that ace music director TG Omori aired his displeasure at Sound City's decision to credit the artist of the nominated music videos instead of the music directors in the music video category of the 2023 Sound City MVP.

TG Omori described the decision as an insult to the music directors who were overlooked in the only category they were eligible for.

He further stated that the snub was more painful because Sound City is a TV station whose primary content revolves around music videos.

Sound City credits video directors: On Monday, 23rd January 2023, Sound City made changes to the music video category as they credited the music directors.

Reacting to the correction on his Instagram account, TG Omori stated that he was glad that the organisers did the right thing while also thanking those who learnt their voices to the issue.

TG Omori's Instagram Story January 23, 2023
TG Omori's Instagram Story January 23, 2023 Pulse Nigeria
Adeayo Adebiyi
